Perth Glory have continued to prepare for the 2021-22 A-League Men's season by signing three players this week.

Two scholarship players signed - Trent Ostler and Daniel Walsh.

Mitch Oxborrow makes return to Perth Glory and the A-League.

Perth Glory continues their Western Australian player opportunity commitment.

Trent Ostler and Daniel Walsh have signed scholarship contracts ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. The two players are Perth Glory Academy products who have played multiple seasons in the A-League Youth. They have represented Perth Glory in the NPL Western Australia.

Ostler and Walsh have also played for the Joeys, being named to Australia's 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup squad. Ostler had previously made his senior debut for Perth, coming on as a late game substitute in their 2019 FFA Cup game against Western Sydney Wanderers.

They have each seen little play in the last year, having both overcome long term injuries to return to form. Daniel's twin brother Nicholas Walsh is also a player with Perth Glory.

Head Coach Richard Garcia spoke of their addition to the Glory's upcoming campaign:

"Trent and Daniel have shown great determination to overcome serious injuries over the last 12 months," he said, "and it’s fantastic to see them closing in on a return to full fitness and being in a position to fulfil their huge potential."

Ostler, who is an attacker, and Walsh, who plays defence, expressed similar feelings upon their scholarship signings:

"It’s great how the club has supported me," said Ostler, "and I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to continue my career here."



"I’m really looking forward to taking the next steps in my career with my hometown club," said Walsh, "and it’s fantastic to be playing my football in such a positive environment."

Both 19-years olds will be joined by Mitch Oxborrow during the upcoming season. Oxborrow returns to the A-League for the first time in three seasons and to Glory after four seasons away.

Whilst he was part of the Glory's youth set-up, he originally made his A-League debut for Newcastle Jets in 2012 against Perth Glory. Oxborrow remained with Jets for another season before making the trans-continental move back to Perth.

He was with Perth Glory from 2015 to 2017 before making the A-League swap to Brisbane Roar for their 2017-18 campaign. He has since played for Broadmeadow Magic and Lambton Jaffas in the NPL Northern New South Wales.

The 26-year old midfielder rejoins Perth bringing the experience of 49 A-League appearances to the side. Speaking of his return to Glory and the A-League, he said:

"I’m ecstatic to be back at home playing in front of my family and friends and the Glory Members and fans," said Oxborrow.



"It’s something very special to me and I’m very grateful to be involved with the club and the squad that we’ve got."

His new head coach added: "Mitch is someone who understands what Perth Glory is all about and his signing further strengthens our midfield options."

Perth Glory CEO Tony Pignata expressed his excitement at the new signings as it reinforced his club’s commitment to providing opportunities for Western Australian players:



"Trent and Daniel are another two young WA players who have progressed through the ranks of our PGFC Academy, while Mitch was also previously a part of the Glory youth set-up," he said.



"All three are gifted players who will relish representing their home-state club as part of a sizeable WA contingent within the current squad."

So far this year Perth have also signed Aaron Calver, Jack Clisby, Antonee Burke-Gilroy, Brad Jones, Pacifique Niyongabire, Brandon O'Neill, Adrián Sardinero, and most recently Daniel Sturridge to their A-League squad.

Carlo Armiento, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Luke Bodnar, Bruno Fornaroli, Kosuke Ota, Liam Reddy, Daniel Stynes and Callum Timmins have all re-signed for at least the upcoming season.

Also on contract are Bryce Bafford, Ciaran Bramwell, Cameron Cook, Andy Keogh, Darryl Lachman, Osama Malik, Joshua Rawlins and Mason Tatafu for until the end of the 2022 season.

Perth Glory open their 2021-22 season on Saturday, November 20, 2021 against Adelaide United.