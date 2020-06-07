Turkish club Denizlspor have been linked with interest in signing Socceroo Mustafa Amini.
Accoring to Spor Arena, the Super Lig side are keen on Amini.
The midfielder is off-contract at Danish outfit AGF Aarhus at the end of this season and expected to depart.
Amini joined AGF from fellow Danish club Randers in 2016.
The 27-year-old has made 23 appearances and scored two goals in 2019/2020.
Amini has eight caps for Australia.
