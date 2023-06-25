Coached by former Barcelona and Turkey midfielder Arda Turan, Eyüpspor are the best financed club in the division and will be among next season’s promotion favourites.

By definition, ex-Adelaide United attacker Toure, recently released by Macarthur Bulls, will need to show consistent progression to force himself into a frontline which includes ex-Liverpool and Netherlands star Ryan Babel.

Due to be officially unveiled on Monday, former Olyroo Toure, 23, has agreed a two-year contract with the option for a third in his first throw of the dice offshore after a stop-start A-League career which provided the platform this fee-free switch.

There was interest from several other European clubs and in Asia before Guinea-born Toure opted for Turkey as the option most likely to see him fulfil his undoubted promise.

Eyüpspor topped the table by 12 points last season before falling away to finish sixth, and are on a recruitment drive to add depth for the 2023-2024 season.

Toure only managed five goals in 43 appearances across two seasons for the Bulls but has worked assiduously on his build up play, and is backing himself to rise to the challenge in a tough, uncompromising division.