Mohamed Toure and Joshua Rawlins have both made the Next Generation 2021 list, put together to highlight the top young male players in world football. This year's compilation includes the 60 most talented young footballers born in 2004.

They follow fellow Australians Alexander Robertson, Noah Botic, Jacob Italiano, Dylan Pierias, Panos Armenakas and Daniel De Silva who have all been named to the list in previous years.

Each Australian have been breaking through at their A-League clubs in the last few seasons, Toure representing Adelaide United and Rawlins with Perth Glory. They had also previously represented their respective clubs in the A-League Youth.

The older of the two young men, Mohamed Toure, first made his A-League regular season debut two seasons ago. He appeared for the Reds in their clash against Brisbane Roar in February 2020 aged 15.

A week later Toure broke the A-League record of youngest ever goal scorer at the age of 15 years and 326 days against Central Coast Mariners. In total he played in nine matches in the 2019-20 season, all from the bench.

At the start of his second season, Adelaide United Head coach Carl Veart said to the World Game that Toure was a "player who could go all the way to the top." His playing time increased with the striker seeing the field fifteen times. Toure scored three goals and got two starts in the A-League during the 2020-21 United campaign.

According to The World Game, offers for Toure had come through from clubs in several European countries. Toure may become a hot commodity when he turns 18 in March 2022 and is eligible of making a move abroad according to FIFA regulations. For now he is committed to Adelaide for the start of the season.

Joshua Rawlins of Perth Glory also made the Next Generation list. The versatile and intelligent player whose preferred position is full-buck has also been utilized across the back line, as a defensive midfield and out wide on the wing.

Rawlins made his A-League debut last January, aged 16, against Adelaide United. He would go on to make twelve appearances, eight as a starter, during the 2020-21 campaign. Rawlins had made his senior debut the year prior during the Glory's Asian Champions League run and went on to make four appearances.

He had also made a previous senior appearance aged 15, in a Perth Glory club friendly against Manchester United in 2019. That same year he represented Australia at the 2019 Brazil U-17 World Cup, making four appearances with the Joeys.

With his Perth debut he became the fourth youngest Glory player. The other three, Jacob Italiano, Daniel De Silva and Gabriel Popovic, all moved overseas after their A-league breakthroughs. It would be no surprise if European and Asian clubs came calling when he turns 18 this April.

For now both young men are committed to the A-League. They will feature in their respective club's start to the season next month.

