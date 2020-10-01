Lachlan Brook is set for an unnamed English club, while Toure is set for France however his club have reportedly agreed to loan the striker back to United for the next two seasons.

Neither club have been named, but both local journalists and 7 News are reporting that the deals are nearly finalised.

The deals cap off a sad day for Adelaide fans, only hours after Paul Izzo's move to Greek club Xanthi FC was announced by the club and weeks after George Blackwood joined Oldham Athletic.

Both are Olyroos, Brook made eight A-League appearances for the club, while Toure has been a standout development by the United academy, making nine appearances and scoring once.

Toure is currently still in recovery from an ankle injury suffered in a training ground collision.