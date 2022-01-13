Adelaide United's A-League Women boss Adrian Stenta and the assistant coach of the club's A-League Men team, Ross Aloisi, have both contracted COVID-19.

The pair, who are both fully vaccinated, will be absent from Saturday's double header hosted by United against Melbourne City at Hindmarsh Stadium.

Adelaide said on Thursday no players from either the men's or women's teams had tested positive with both fixtures expected to go ahead as scheduled.

Aloisi had been standing in for head coach Carl Veart, who has now recovered from COVID-19 and will return to the dugout for this weekend's ALM game.

Joe Mullen will take charge of the women's team.

Coronavirus infections over the past month have forced a raft of postponements across both competitions, with just three of six ALM games given the go-ahead to proceed this weekend.

Under the competition's rules five positive cases among players is the threshold for a postponement.

Perth Glory's women's team, who are currently based in NSW, recorded three cases on Wednesday while two support staff also received positive results.

Perth expect Sunday's fixture against the Newcastle Jets will still go ahead as planned, although the league announced on Thursday that the game has now been moved to a 6.45pm kick-off AEDT.

Wellington's ALW clash with Brisbane on Sunday has been shifted to 2.05pm AEDT.

In the ALM, Central Coast's trip to face City on Wednesday 19 has been postponed due to the Mariners' FFA Cup semi-final against Sydney FC.