Brisbane Roar and Central Coast Mariners are set to lose defenders Scott Neville and Dylan Fox to Indian Super League clubs.
According to reports emanating out of Indian publications IFTWC and the Times of India, Neville is in talks with ISL club East Bengal and Fox is set to join Kerala Blasters.
26-year-old Fox is already out of contract with the Mariners and could join Kerala, but is also in talks with NorthEast United.
Meanwhile, Neville is set to leave the A-League for the first time in his career after more than 200 league appearances, with Bengal yet to fill their mandatory AFC spot.
Neville's former Brisbane Roar coach, Robbie Fowler, is set to become Bengal's coach.
Other A-League talent James Donachie, Branden Inman, Joel Chianese and Jacob Tratt have all recently confirmed moves to the Indian Super League, with more expected in the coming weeks.
