The 25-year-old fullback teed up two goals for Hull City against Blackpool on Tuesday night UK time, but it was his compatriot Dougall who got the last laugh after a stoppage-time winner sealed a 3-2 victory for the hosts.

Hull had opened the scoring in the first half when Elder beat his man down the left and swung in a cross for Mallik Wilks to tap home.

Two goals for Blackpool either side of the break turned the game on its head until Elder’s left foot again delivered – this time picking out Reece Burke from a corner to level on 89 minutes.

But even later drama was yet to come as a slick one-touch passing move by the hosts ended with CJ Hamilton firing home the winner on 93 minutes.

Elder comes of age

It’s been a successful season for far for Elder and his teammates, with his Hull side top of the League One table with 34 points from 17 games.

But it’s also been a fruitful year personally for the Brisbane-born defender.

Playing in his second season for Hull, Elder has become a key member of the first team this time around.

The former Manly United youth player has started 16 of the club’s 17 league outings and his five assists for the Tigers are second only to George Honeyman’s seven.

Two of Elder’s assists have come directly from corners, while he’s also registered another in the 2-0 FA Cup first round win over Fleetwood Town.

Dougall, meanwhile, hasn’t been quite as productive and is yet to score or assist in eight appearances this term.

Hull’s next game is a crunch tie against second-place Portsmouth, where Elder will again likely come up against a fellow Aussie in the form of Ryan Williams.

And so too will Dougall, with Blackpool facing a trip to Cameron Burgess’ Accrington Stanley.