The Socceroos may soon have a new Australian in the Premier League, Harry Souttar.

According to The Sun, Everton assistant coach Duncan Ferguson scouted the Socceroo during his mid-week match against Preston. He is being lined up as a possible replacement for Yerry Mina over then next summer. The Toffees' current centre back would like to move to Serie A.

Peter Smith from the Stoke Sentinel, has likewise confirmed the Toffees link and stated that Tottenham Hotspurs have also taken an interesting into Souttar.

The 198cm defender is currently plying his trade with Stoke City. The 22 year old joined Stoke in 2017 from Dundee United. He made his debut for the club in a league cup match that year. However, he did not make his regular season debut for Stoke until last season.

The club did send him on two loans in the interim, first to Scottish Premiership side Ross County in 2018 and then to League One side Fleetwood Town from February 2019 to July 2020.

Last year saw Souttar regular season Stoke debut. He also became a regular starter, playing in 38 Championship matches in 2020-21. This year Souttar has continued to build upon the impressive form he showed last campaign and is quickly developing into one of the Championships' most consistent defensive talents.

Australians may next see the promising youngster play for the Socceroos. Souttar was called up as part of Graham Arnold's twenty-five person squad that will take on Oman and Japan in Matchday 3 and 4 of the AFC's third round of 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

Souttar has appeared in five of the six Socceroos matches so far this year, playing the full ninety minutes in all appearances.

Following the international break he should next feature in Stoke's Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday. With these most recent reports, it may be one of his last appearances for the Potters, that is if he is picked up by another club in January as has been indicated as possible.