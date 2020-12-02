Ex-Socceroo Kevin Muscat's poor record in charge of Belgian top flight club Sint-Truiden has cost the Australian his coaching job.

The former Melbourne Victory coach had been in charge of the Canaries since June but has only won two of his 14 league matches at the helm this season.

Multiple Belgian websites reported a 3-2 loss to fellow strugglers Mouscron on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) was the final straw for the club's hierarchy.

Sporza, Voetbalnieuws and Het Laatste Nieuws were all among those to report the club's Japanese owners had fired Muscat after the defeat, which left Sint-Truiden 16th and just a point outside the relegation play-off spot.

While nothing official has been announced it's understood Sint-Truiden will confirm Muscat's exit later on Wednesday.

Muscat was appointed by the Belgian team after a successful six-year stint in charge of Victory which included two A-League grand final wins, an A-League premiership and an FFA Cup.

He joined the club in December 2019 but was initially installed as technical director with his AFC pro-coaching license not recognised in Europe.

He eventually took over coaching duties in June and his recruitment at the club included ex-Wellington Phoenix star Liberato Cacace.

The 47-year-old's exit leaves former international teammates Harry Kewell at English fourth-tier club Oldham and Tony Popovic at Greek second division team Xanthi as the only Australian head coaches in Europe.