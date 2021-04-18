A blistering 57th minute strike from substitute Steven Ugarkovic has helped salvage a point for strugglers Newcastle, who held firm for a 2-2 draw in their A-League clash with Macarthur.

Ugarkovic, returning off the bench for the first time this month following a back injury, unleashed a long-range missile to beat Bulls 'keeper Adam Federici, locking up a point for the Jets at Campbelltown Stadium.

With just one other point from their last eight matches, it will be well-received from Jets fans in a largely forgettable season in which they only sit above the lowly Melbourne Victory.

For the Bulls it was the one that got away.

The season's second-highest goalscorer Matt Derbyshire (11) turned provider on Sunday night with two assists but it wasn't enough as the home side squandered another two points they would have been banking on.

After Roy O'Donovan converted a penalty for the Jets past Federici in the 27th minute, the Bulls took charge.

Former Socceroo Tommy Oar supplied nicely to Derbyshire in the 36th minute, the striker slipping a sweet ball through for Charles M'Mombwa, to level the scores on his starting debut.

There was a stroke of luck in their second goal as M'Mombwa's initial ball took a deflection to create the break in first half added-time, but there was still plenty of work to be done.

Benat Etxebarria took full advantage of his good fortune to release Derbyshire who in turn timed his cut back for Loic Puyo perfectly, the striker slotting it inside the left post for a 2-1 lead.

The Bulls seemed likely to pull away in the second half but never really pulled the trigger and were then made to pay by Ugarkovic.

O'Donovan almost scored in the 83rd minute but the Bulls' blushes were saved when Federici stopped another bullet at point-blank range.

The draw leaves the Bulls in fifth on 26 points.