The Socceroos star has played so rarely for Hertha in recent times that he publicly admitted he was looking to leave the club, which have been seriously troubled in recent years.

The winger had an awful time in Berlin under former coach Jurgen Klinsmann, but now the German legend is gone, new coach Bruno Labbadia appears to have given the 29-year-old a ray of hope and Leckie paid it back in incredible fashion overnight.

The winger started and played 74 minutes, registering an assist, earning a penalty and forcing an 'unbelievable' save with a header on the 58th minute mark.

How?! Mat #Leckie's header draws an unbelievable save, before Matheus #Cunha hits the post with a curling effort 😩



We are getting closer to an equaliser!



(58') #hahohe #EBSBSC 3-2 — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) September 11, 2020

All of which has renewed faith that the Aussie may have a future in the Bundesliga after all, which will be welcome news for Socceroos fans given Leckie and Mat Ryan are the only two Australians currently playing in top five European leagues.