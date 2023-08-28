Already in the UK preparing logistics for October’s duel internationals against England and New Zealand, Arnold has been impressed with the former Central Coast flier’s quick adaption to life at Middlesbrough, with Teeside teammates Riley McGree and goalkeeper Tom Glover also pencilled in for the USA jaunt.

A-League grand final hero Silvera, 22, has featured in all four of Boro’s opening games of the new Championship season, providing an assist in the 4-2 weekend loss at West Brom.

He also scored on the 3-2 EFL Cup win over Huddersfield, his pace, vision and tight control making him an instant favourite at the Riverside, despite a rocky start which has left Michael Carrick’s side third bottom with just a solitary point so far.

Arnold journeyed to the Midlands to watch Silvera in person at the Hawthorns, and also catch up with Carrick.

He is also keeping close tabs on emerging midfielder Alex Robertson, as he settles into a season long loan at Portsmouth and is assessing the progress of another exciting prospect, Patrick Yazbek, at Viking FK who are flying high in Norway off the back of a 10-game winning streak.

The return of Hibernian’s Martin Boyle after his ACL recovery is a given, whilst his teammate, right back Lewis Miller, is on the extended list of possibilities along with St Mirren’s Ryan Strain.

Arnold, though, is concerned by Ajden Hrustic’s lack of game time at Verona and Awer Mabil’s recent inactivity, though his recent move to Swiss club Grasshoppers of Zurich may change all that.

Meanwhile, the Hearts trio of Cameron Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles are all shoe-ins, as are St Pauli’s Jackson Irvine and Connor Metcalfe.

There is also the possibility of a recall for Ipswich Town’s Massimo Luongo at the age of 30 and a first ever call up for teammate Cameron Burgess, who is another defensive option for Arnold.

Luongo is competing, potentially, with Standard Liege’s Aiden O’Neill to fill the void left by Aaron Mooy’s retirement, depending on what system the coach adopts.

Another uncapped defender, Bolton Wanderers’ Jack Iredale will be scrutinised in person this week in the EFL Cup against Middlesborough. He started in the 1-1 weekend draw with Burton Albion.

Derby County’s eft back Callum Elder is also in the frame after Jordan Bos’ appendix surgery.

Arnold is spoiled for choice in the central positions, with Harry Souttar, though unloved at Leicester, in the mix with likes of Milos Degenek and Alessandro Circati.

Of the A-League players under consideration, the indomitable Mathew Leckie, Aziz Behich and Brandon Borrello appear the most likely to be included.