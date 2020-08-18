Red-hot Western United can cap a hugely successful maiden A-League home and away campaign by snaring third spot with a win over Melbourne City on Wednesday night.

Victory in the concluding match of the regular season at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium would ensure United play sixth-placed Perth Glory in their elimination final this Sunday.

A loss or draw would pit the league newcomers against Brisbane Roar.

Just four days after Saturday's win over Sydney FC - when a number of senior players sat out or played limited minutes - changes appear likely again but coach Mark Rudan said selection was a "day-by-day" proposition.

"During these times when we're playing a lot of games, we don't get the opportunity to train a lot," Rudan said.

"Some trained, some didn't - it's a day-by-by situation with the amount of games that we're playing.

"Normally, when you've got a seven-day week it's much easier to make a decision later in the week.

"We can't make those early decisions or calls right now because of the amount of games we've played."

Captain Alessandro Diamanti and Besart Berisha pulled up well while defender Andrew Durante will be given a spell.

Socceroos fullback Josh Risdon is available after he was rested on Saturday.

Wednesday's game will also determine the competition's golden boot winner.

City's Jamie Maclaren (20 goals) is equal leader with Sydney' FCs Adam Le Fondre, while Berisha is two goals back on 18.

On Tuesday, the A-League said following a review Berisha's goal against Melbourne Victory in round four had been ruled an own goal, reducing his tally by one

City coach Erick Mombaerts confirmed his side will be without Florin Berenguer (calf) and winger Craig Noone (suspended).

Olyroos midfielder Connor Metcalfe will replace Berenguer while youngsters Ramy Najjarine and Moudi Najjar are in the mix to deputise for Noone on the left wing.

City captain Scott Jamieson's season is over after he chose to remain in Melbourne after the birth of his son.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Melbourne City have lost only one of their past seven A-League games (W4, D2), while Western United have won three games on the bounce and are chasing a club-record fourth consecutive win.

* City's Jamie Maclaren has scored 20 goals in 22 games this A-League season, while United's Besart Berisha has scored 18.

* United captain Alessandro Diamanti has created 18 scoring chances for Besart Berisha - more than any other combination of teammates in the competition.

:: Stats provided by Opta