Red-hot Western United can cap a hugely successful maiden A-League home and away campaign by snaring third spot with a win over Melbourne City on Wednesday night.

Victory in the concluding match of the regular season at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium would ensure United play sixth-placed Perth in their elimination final this weekend.

A loss or draw would pit the league newcomers against Brisbane.

Just four days after Saturday's win over Sydney FC - when a number of senior players sat out or played limited minutes - changes appear likely again but coach Mark Rudan said selection was a "day-by-day" proposition.

"During these times when we're playing a lot of games, we don't get the opportunity to train a lot," Rudan said.

"Some trained, some didn't - it's a day-by-by situation with the amount of games that we're playing.

"Normally when you've got a seven-day week, it's much easier to make a decision later in the week.

"We can't make those early decisions or calls right now because of the amount of games we've played."

Captain Alessandro Diamanti felt he could have played more than 62 minutes against Sydney, while fellow veterans Besart Berisha and Andrew Durante - who were substituted at the same time - had pulled up well.

Durante will be given a spell but Socceroos fullback Josh Risdon is available after he was rested on Saturday following a clash of knees against Perth.

The game will also determine the competition's golden boot winner.

City's Jamie Maclaren (20 goals) is equal leader with Sydney's Adam Le Fondre, while Berisha is one goal back on 19.

City coach Erick Mombaerts confirmed his side will be without Florin Berenguer (calf) and gun winger Craig Noone (suspended).

Olyroos midfielder Connor Metcalfe will replace Berenguer while youngsters Ramy Najjarine and Moudi Najjar are in the mix to deputise for Noone on the left wing.

City captain Scott Jamieson's season is over after he chose to remain in Melbourne following the birth of his son.

STATS THAT MATTER

* City have lost only one of their past seven A-League games (W4, D2), while United have won three games on the bounce and are chasing a club-record fourth consecutive win

* City's Jamie Maclaren has scored 20 goals in 22 games this A-League season, while United's Besart Berisha has scored 19.

* Alessandro Diamanti has created 18 scoring chances for Berisha - more than any other combination of teammates in the competition.

Stats provided by Opta