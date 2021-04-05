A first-minute Lachie Wales goal earned Western United a hard-fought victory over struggling Newcastle Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Wales's club-record 36-second strike settled the contest and while the embattled Jets created their fair share of openings there were few signs of conviction in front of goal.

The three points allows United to stay in touch with the top six, two points adrift of Sydney.

The Jets, for their part, remain marooned second from the bottom, equalling their own club record run of six straight losses set four seasons ago.

Dylan Pierias set up Wales in the opening minute with a perfect pass through a yawning gap in the heart of a flat-footed Jets' defence, allowing for a smart low finish past exposed goalkeeper Lewis Italiano.

Italiano briefly remained busy but the Jets soon worked their way back into the contest with Apo Stamatelopoulos notably hitting the post early in the second half for the home side.

Prolific A-League goalscorer Besart Berisha seemed to have doubled the advantage midway through the second half but was correctly denied by a narrow offside decision.

Newcastle largely matched their opponents and finished the match with a wet sail but the Jets' modest recent form in front of goal continued.