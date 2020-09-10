Western United star Alessandro Diamanti has capped off a stellar first season in the A-League, winning the Johnny Warren Medal as player of the year.

Diamanti received 34 points to claim the award ahead of Sydney FC playmaker and 2016-17 winner Milos Ninkovic (28 points) and Melbourne City's golden boot winner Jamie Maclaren (25).

Perth's Diego Castro, who won in 2015-16, and Wellington's Mexican attacker Ulises Davila rounded out the top five with 23 points apiece.

Diamanti, 37, was a marquee signing for United and was named captain ahead of the club's inaugural A-League season.

The charismatic Italian playmaker scored seven goals and provided a further seven assists across 25 regular-season games, helping United to fifth on the table in their first season.

Diamanti re-signed with United for a further two seasons in July.

Former Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts was named coach of the year after leading City to second on the table and a maiden grand final.

Adelaide United playmaker Riley McGree won the young footballer of the year award after scoring 10 goals and recording five assists in 23 games.

McGree, 21, is expected to secure a second move to Europe, having previously had a stint at Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

Sydney FC shot-stopper Andrew Redmayne was named goalkeeper of the year while Newcastle Jets veteran Nikolai Topor-Stanley won goal of the year for his stunning strike against Perth Glory in round 21.

The Johnny Warren Medal is based on regular-season form, with former NSL and A-League players, the particular game's match officials, FFA technical staff and members of the media each voting on a 3-2-1 basis on all 143 games.

Those votes are tallied and independently audited, with the player(s) who accrue(s) the most votes named the winner.

A-LEAGUE AND Y-LEAGUE AWARD WINNERS

* Johnny Warren Medal (Player of the Year): Alessandro Diamanti (Western United)

* Young footballer of the year: Riley McGree (Adelaide United)

* Coach of the year: Erick Mombaerts (Melbourne City)

* Golden boot: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City - 22 goals)

* Goal of the year: Nikolai Topor-Stanley (Newcastle Jets, round 21 v Perth Glory)

* Goalkeeper of the year: Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC)

* Fair play award: Sydney FC

* Referee of the year: Chris Beath

Y-LEAGUE

* Y-League player of the year: Jake Hollman (Sydney FC)

* Y-League golden boot: Marco Tilio (Sydney FC)

* Y-League fair play award: Canberra United