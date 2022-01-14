COVID-19 continues to cause chaos with the A-League Men's schedule, with four games postponed this weekend and two A-League Men's matches still currently scheduled to go forward. A recently announced outbreak within Newcastle Jets' side had led to a last minute postponement of the F3 derby.

A-League Round Ten schedule

Two matches still currently on the books this A-League men's round.

Two of those teams are playing their first A-League game of this calendar year.

The F3 derby was recently postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Jets' men's side.

Entering Round 10, Melbourne Victory top the league with 14 points while Brisbane Roar are bottom with a single point. The game difference though, due to previously postponed games, does but the relative importance of this ranking in doubt until matches are caught up. Some teams have played up to three more games than others.

Jets' Beka Mikeltadze and Victory's Nicholas D'Agostino are both top of the scoring charts, each having put in four goals apiece. Victory's Marco Rojas is the leader for assists, having made assisted four goals this season.

Melbourne City announced on Friday that four of his players have contracted COVID-19 this week, but that the game would go forward. Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar return to play for the first time this calendar year.

The full schedule is listed below. This is the ladder entering Round 10:

Position Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Melbourne Victory 7 4 2 1 12 8 4 14 2 Macarthur FC 6 4 1 1 7 5 2 13 3 Western United 6 4 0 2 5 4 1 12 4 Central Coast Mariners 5 3 0 2 7 4 3 9 5 Melbourne City 6 2 3 1 10 9 1 9 6 Sydney FC 6 2 2 2 7 6 1 8 7 Adelaide United 7 1 4 2 9 7 2 7 8 Western Sydney Wanderers 6 1 3 2 7 9 -2 6 9 Newcastle Jets 5 1 2 2 10 8 2 5 10 Perth Glory 4 1 1 2 4 3 1 4 11 Wellington Phoenix 6 1 1 4 4 14 -10 4 12 Brisbane Roar 4 0 1 3 1 6 -5 1

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Adelaide United versus Melbourne City

When: 19:45 AEDT

Where: Coopers Stadium

Watch: Paramount+

*Double header with both women's A-League teams who play prior to this match.

Sydney FC versus Brisbane Roar

When: 19:45 AEDT

Where: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium

Watch: Paramount+ and Live on 10

*Double header with Sydney women's A-League team who play Canberra United prior to this match.

