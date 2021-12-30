Adelaide United versus Wellington Phoenix's remains the last A-League Men's match on the books for this Round Seven. This follows a second consecutive weekend where the majority of A-League Men's matches were postponed. A-Leagues commissioner has since released a statement about the evolving situation.

A-League Round Seven situation

A single A-League Round Seven match remains scheduled.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United most recent match postponed.

A-League's Commissioner Greg O'Rourke has addressed the situation.

The five other A-League Men's matches were postponed due to a variety of COVID-19 related reasons. Perth Glory's away match against Sydney FC was postponed to allow Glory's squad to regain match fitness after their recent 14-day quarantine.

The other four matches were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks within one of the fixture's sides. The most recent postponed game was between Western Sydney Wanderers and Western United, with the announcement being made on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

The postponement was required due to an ongoing positive COVID-19 outbreak within Western United's football department. Additional positive tests came back on Thursday requiring the Australian Professional Leagues to push back the game with the club not specifying how many individuals had positive COVID-19 returns.

APL CEO Danny Townsend had stated earlier this week that the A-League Men's would not extend the A-League season, scheduling mid-week games and reversing their policy by playing through the March International window.

Townsend went on and specified that for A-League games to be postponed a club needed "five or more players from the previous match team sheet that are out with COVID.” This postponement criteria and insistence on not extending the season has since been reiterated by A-Leagues commissioner Greg O'Rourke.

Moreover, on Thursday, December 30, 2021, Wellington Phoenix became the eleventh A-League Men's side to have positive COVID-19 players this season. Only Melbourne Victory have yet to have a positive player or staff in their men's side.

Phoenix specified that two players and a staff member have tested positive and are isolating from the rest of the team. Under this criteria, not enough players have tested positive at present to mandate a postponement of the final A-League Round Seven match this week.

Wellington plan to have the remaining members of their team travel to South Australia for their clash against Adelaide United on Saturday Night. The match is a double header played after United's A-League Women's Round Four game against Perth Glory.

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Adelaide United versus Wellington Phoenix

Time: 19:00, kick off 19:45 AEDT

Where: Coopers Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+, 10 and 10 Play

The A-League Men's ladder is as such entering Round Seven:

