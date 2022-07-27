A free agent after being released by Western Sydney Wanderers, the former Everton, Manchester City and Sunderland utility has been offered a lifeline by the Bulls.

Jack Rodwell Macarthur Move

Jack Rodwell is on Dwight Yorke's wanted list at Macarthur Bulls.

The Englishman was released by Western Sydney Wanderers.

He came to the A-League ahead of last season, joining after his release from Sheffield United.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

A source close to FTBL revealed that Rodwell is on Yorke's wish list, though a deal hinges on the 31-year-old tempering his wage expectations.

Rodwell - who made 14 league appearances for Wanderers in his single season with the club - would link up with recruits like Daniel Arzani, Matt Millar, Kearyn Baccus and Anthony Carter at Campbelltown if Yorke gets his man.

Yorke has been a long time admirer of Rodwell's - despite an unfulfilled career in England which saw the nation’s ‘next big thing’ fail to deliver on his promise.

After leaving Manchester City for the north-east, he floundered with Black Cats before his UK career finally fizzled out at Sheffield United.

Rodwell showed glimpses of his talent last season in an under-achieving and lop-sided Wanderers line-up, and Yorke believes he can add dynamism to his Bulls midfield.

In a show of faith, the ex-Manchester United and Aston Villa star selected Rodwell for his A-League All Stars squad which lost 3-2 to Barcelona back in May at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

More news can be found here.