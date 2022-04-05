After an A-League Women grand final win and a Matildas call-up in the past few weeks, Matildas midfielder Alex Chidiac has now sealed a move to America's NWSL.

The Melbourne Victory star has signed with Racing Louisville FC for the 2022 season with an option to also return to the United States in 2023.

It caps a big few weeks for the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, who was a stand out performer in the recently completed ALW season.

Chidiac helped the Victory win back-to-back grand finals, earning a spot in the PFA team of the season and winning the Victory Medal as the champions' player of the season in the process.

The 23-year-old then received her first national team call-up since June 2021 as a replacement for Victory teammate Kyra Cooney-Cross for upcoming friendlies against New Zealand in Townsville and Canberra.

Chidiac had originally been named in an extended squad for the trans-Tasman series but Cooney-Cross's withdrawal for medical reasons opened the door for her to push for her first Matildas appearance since 2019.

Her move to Racing Louisville is her third overseas experience, having spent time in Spain with Atletico and in Japan with JEF United Chiba - who she was on loan at Victory from.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to join Racing Louisville FC," Chidiac said.

"I'm excited to develop and learn in a new environment and I know I'll get the most out of myself in the amazing facilities and setup at the club.

"I can't wait to get over there and join my new teammates and staff."

The Matildas face the Football Ferns in Townsville on Friday before a second friendly in Canberra next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sydney FC fullback Ally Green has sealed a move to Norwegian club Valerenga for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The 23-year-old, who recently accepted a call-up for the New Zealand national team despite winning youth caps for Australia, will depart in mid-April after the upcoming friendlies.

Green is still awaiting clearance from FIFA and is likely to only be a training player for New Zealand in this international window.