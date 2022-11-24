Brisbane Roar winger Shea Connors says her good friendship with club teammate and Matilda star Larissa Crummer is translating into a promising combination on the field.

Connors and Crummer combined regularly in attack in the 2-1 win over Newcastle Jets last week in their A-League Women season opener and will look to do the same against Canberra United at Brisbane's Perry Park on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Connors was involved in setting up both of the Roar's goals. Crummer often passed into space for Connors to beat her opponent to the ball and create other promising raids.

"Larissa is probably my favourite person on the team," Connors told AAP.

"I don't have to try hard with Larissa. It is just easy to be friends. On the field I feel like I can find her in between a ton of people.

"We are similar sort of players ... fast and strong on the ball. It is great playing with your best mates. It just makes you better.

"I feel like the more Crummer and I combine the better for the team as well."

Connors, originally from the United States, is back at the Roar after a successful stint with APIA Leichhardt in the NPL NSW Women's competition in 2022. She was the competition's Gold Boot winner with 15 goals for the season.

She enjoyed playing under coach Spencer Prior and said the quality of the competition brought out her best.

"We had players from Melbourne City, Perth, Sydney FC, Wanderers and from just about from every A-League club on our team so it was a competitive training environment," she said.

The Roar finished sixth last season but Connors said they had much higher aspirations than that.

She said Canberra United would provide a stern test.

"Last year we drew 3-3 each game against them after being up. This week we will want to be taking the points," she said.

"Nicki Flannery has just come back from injury for them. We lived together in Sydney and played together at APIA so it will be good to play against her. She is a forward as well.

"The mindset is that we are here to challenge for the title. We are not just here to be part of the ladder."