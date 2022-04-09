Reds coach Carl Veart concedes that Adelaide have likely seen the last of their young star Mohamed Toure.

The lighting quick attacker, who suffered a dislocated shoulder a week ago against Melbourne Victory, is facing a lengthy spell out and missed the Reds' crucial 1-0 win over Macarthur in the A-League Men on Friday.

Afterwards, Veart confirmed the rumours that Toure will move to a new club at the end of season and reflected on the prospect that the 18-year-old may have played his last game for Adelaide.

"We're still weighing up whether he's going to have surgery or not," Veart said.

"If he has surgery, he's gone for the whole season, but if he doesn't, it's still six-to-eight weeks.

"It's quite a bad injury, so he'll maybe have another chat with the surgeon.

"The surgeon has recommended surgery, it's just a matter of whether we go down that path or not.

"That's something that Mo has to work out and, also, there's no secret Mo is moving on next year, so I'm sure the club he's moving to will want to have a say in that as well."

Veart is happy that the Reds' finals destiny remains in their hands after their latest win at Coopers Stadium.

The victory, temporarily at least, has lifted Adelaide back up to fourth, equal on points with Melbourne Victory who have three games in hand, and two points clear of Macarthur, who have played one game less.

Lying sixth, a further point adrift, are Sydney FC, who host United on Tuesday night.

After 12 days off, the Reds then finish their season against Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar in Adelaide in the last week of April.

"I've always said when we looked at our run of home games we finish the season with that it's in our hands," Veart said.

"We haven't had the best record at home this year. I think our away record is a little bit better than our home record, so that's why it's even more pleasing to get the three points."

Meanwhile, Macarthur coach Ante Milicic was left to ruefully reflect on his side's frustrating experience in travelling to Adelaide.

The squad was delayed at Sydney Airport before a significant amount of luggage failed to arrive, including players' boots.

"I think the game was as frustrating as our trip to Adelaide," he said.

"With yesterday getting delayed for five or six hours, the gear not turning up, Sydney Airport was very busy, and it was very challenging.

"We got in late, bags went missing, we had to buy eight pairs of boots for the players, so it was a tough preparation.

"Boots didn't rock up, cones, bibs, balls... anyway, it was frustrating. We were stuck at the airport for six, seven hours and then by the time we got in, it was very late.

"But, no excuses. All teams have had it tough this year with the travel and the situation."