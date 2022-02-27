Adelaide United coach Carl Veart has been left in awe of his players' fighting spirit following their dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Central Coast Mariners.

Their 16-year-old substitute Nestory Irankunda stole all three points for the Reds with a 92nd minute winner on Saturday after Hiroshi Ibusuki had cancelled out Beni Nkololo's first-half strike.

Veart reckoned his side's victory had been even more laudable after the squad had struggled during the week after having their COVID booster shots in preparation for their trip to Perth for the clash on March 5.

The Reds coach called on the Australia Professional Leagues (APL) to consider an alternative to the entire squad receiving jabs between packed schedules.

"It was difficult for them tonight; we were a little bit flat at the beginning," he said.

"It was a difficult week for the players. We came off a three-game week and they all had to have their boosters this week so they were very flat.

"I think this is something that the League has to have a look at. Making players have jabs in between games, it's unsafe I think.

"You saw that tonight. A lot of players just lacked the energy that they normally have."

Veart said that despite the week's challenges, his side showed great character and winning mentality in coming back from 1-0 down.

The Reds have now scored nine goals after the 84th minute of matches.

"That's their spirit isn't it?" Veart said.

"We made a couple of changes at the end, bringing Nestor on who has that X factor, a little bit of speed with Mo (Toure) as well, but 15, 20 minutes, that's all they could play.

"The players have a great bond between themselves and their attitude and winning mentality is second to none and we saw that tonight again."

Conversely, the Mariners coach Nick Montgomery is hoping to address his side's recent habit of conceding in injury time.

Central Coast, who are joint-bottom with Brisbane Roar, coughed up a 94th minute winner for Victory a week ago and a 93rd minute equaliser for Perth earlier in the month.

"We've got to turn it around, there's lots of games left," Montgomery said.

"We have to look at ourselves and try and get over this mental thing of conceding injury time goals because it's obviously not helping."