Sky Sports reported this week that boss Scott Parker is happy to let the 20-year-old leave on loan before the close of the transfer window.

But he was full of praise for the midfielder after he made his first appearance of the season in the midweek cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Francois came on as a 70th-minute substitute in the Cottagers’ 2-0 Carabao Cup win on Wednesday evening UK time.

Subbed on for goalscorer Aboubakar Kamara, the former under-23 captain created two chances in his 20-minute cameo, including a smart cutback which could easily have put the home side 3-0 up.

Speaking after the game, Parker singled out the performances of Francois and fellow substitute Fabio Carvalho, who was making his debut for the club.

“I thought they were brilliant. They did really well, to be fair,” Parker told reporters at the post-match press conference.

“They’ve trained really well with us over the last few weeks. I thought they were positive when they came on and they created a few chances as well, so I was really pleased for those boys.

“Tyrese and Fabio, two very good football players who I’m sure will have a bright future here.”

Francois has been a part of Fulham’s academy since moving to the UK at the age of 2013.

He made his senior debut against Southampton in last season’s Carabao Cup and impressed in the same competition on Wednesday night during his first outing of the 2020/21 season.

He was involved in the build-up to Anthony Knockaert’s cheeky lob attempt, which clipped the woodwork, and showed promise when bursting down the right to cut back for Bobby Decordova-Reid, only for the forward to blaze over the crossbar.