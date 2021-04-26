Despite their opener coming off defender Nikolai Topor-Stanley, United appeared comfortable throughout the match: putting in a well-drilled, purposeful shift as they secured points in three-straight games for the first time this season.

The win was, however, soured by an injury to Socceroo defender Josh Risdon, who hobbled off with an injury that will require scans on Tuesday.

"Very disciplined and professional performance tonight, which pleased me the most," said coach Mark Rudan.

"It's another (clean sheet), which is always pleasing, but I thought we dominated the game from start to finish."

Confronting suspensions to Brendan Hamill and Tomislav Uskok, the hosts moved to a four-player defence for the contest, with Olyroo hopeful Dylan Pierias pushing into midfield in response.

Spaniard Victor Sanchez proved an important steadying presence next to the latter, as his side condemned bottom-placed Jets, who face leaders Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Thursday, to their 10th game without a win.

"Today we probably didn't create enough opportunities," Jets coach Crag Deans said. "Didn't get the ball into enough good areas to give ourselves a chance to win."

The work of Pierias and Sanchez was key in United's second goal, the two combining with Aaron Calver in the Jets' box to work Perias into space for a nicely-taken tap-in in the 69th minute.

"I thought (the back-four) worked really well," said Rudan.

"Newcastle are a team that historically against us, within two passes, they break our lines. I thought I'd switch that around and put a bit more pressure on the ball and have an extra player higher up."

Asked early questions by Lachlan Wales and Alessandro Diamanti, the Novocastrians first cracked in the 12th minute when the latter freed the former down the left.

Cutting inside, Wales drove a low cross inward for Besart Berisha, only for Topor-Stanley's attempt to clear to end up in his own net.

It was almost 2-0 in the 27th minute, only for the linesman's flag to deny Berisha after he headed a Diamanti free-kick home.

Defender Lachlan Jackson almost levelled with a headed effort cleared off the line the 66th minute only for Western to march up the other end and double their advantage through Pierias.

Western United will begin a four-game road trip - a 'Contiki tour' as Rudan puts it - at Adelaide on Friday.