Buhagiar suffered the injury in the warm-up against Melbourne Victory last weekend, a cruel blow given the 23-year-old was still on the comeback trail from an ACL tear last season.

The pacey winger-cum-striker has suffered numerous significant injuries in his short career.

The veteran of nine Olyroos appearances appeared to be acclimatising back into the A-League this season after 11 league games and one goal, but will also now lose any shot he had of an Olympics call up.

“It’s very tough for him after his ACL injury [last season],” Head Coach Steve Corica said.

“He’s been in the wars, but he has a strong character and a lot of people around him that can help.

“He knows what needs to be done to get back to full fitness. Everyone at the club wishes him all the best and to stay strong, and we know he’ll come back stronger than ever.

“Some players go through these periods where you pick up a few injuries,” he continued.

“He can definitely come back from this. He's got a lot of future in front of him as a footballer and it's about doing the best he can to recover and working hard to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.”