Victoria's coronavirus spike hasn't altered plans to resume the A-League with a match in Melbourne next month.

The state now has experienced six days of double-digit growth to have the highest number of active COVID-19 case numbers in over two months, with an additional 16 cases overnight.

The A-League is set to resume on July 16 with Western United taking on Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park.

Despite the spike, the FFA still intends to have matches played in Melbourne.

"The first game will be played between Melbourne-based clubs, while the first fixture at possible risk should Victorian and New South Wales border restrictions be tightened remains over a month away," an FFA spokesperson said.

"We maintain a watching brief and are in great dialogue with a range of stakeholders."

A full revised schedule is yet to be announced by the FFA, with factors such as border restrictions and stadium availability among the issues being considered.

Multiple options are still on the table including a NSW-based hub with matches in Sydney and Newcastle or the league's three Victorian clubs hosting their home fixtures as well as Adelaide and Brisbane.

Parramatta's Bankwest Stadium, the home ground of Western Sydney Wanderers remains a possible venue for matches, despite the NRL leaning heavily on the venue for their post COVID shutdown schedule.

The other Sydney venue in consideration is Netstrata Jubilee Stadium at Kogarah.