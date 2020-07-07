In bizarre scenes, last night the three A-League clubs in Melbourne - Western, Victory, and City - gathered at short notice to fly out from Melbourne airport.

It was prompted by the snap decision to seal Victoria’s borders due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The A-League squads hurriedly met and arrived at Melbourne airport with a flight booked to Canberra.

But, incredibly, fog at Canberra airport stymied efforts to leave, and the A-League players' flight that was sat on the tarmac and subsequently canceled.

The A-League squads returned home in the early hours with Western’s star striker Besart Berisha labeling the exercise “unbelievable” on fellow Western star Alessandro Diamante’s Instagram account.

"Never in my life, in my career do I see this before,” the A-League legend added.