Melbourne Victory will have English Premier League experience on their coaching staff after appointing ex-Blackburn manager Steve Kean for the upcoming A-League season.

The 53-year-old Scot will be an assistant to Grant Brebner and joins the club after a lengthy coaching career in Europe and Asia.

Kean was Rovers' manager for a near two-year stint from 2010-11, succeeding Sam Allardyce at Ewood Park.

After a bright start, Kean's time at Blackburn didn't end well with the club eventually relegated from the Premier League in May 2012 before he quit just three games in to the 2012-13 Championship season.

Since then Kean has had coaching stints in Singapore and Brunei, winning the Singapore league in 2015 with DPMM FC.

"Steve has a very impressive resume and he will bring a fantastic amount of experience, knowledge and passion to our club," Brebner said.

"We have spoken frankly about the areas we need to improve in as a team and he's ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

"I've said from the outset that we need to get back to not only playing the Victory way but getting back to training and preparing the Victory way."

Kean joins a backroom staff under Brebner that includes physiotherapist Nino La Scala and football analyst Riccardo Marchioli as Victory look to improve on their disappointing 2019-20 A-League season where they finished second-last with just six wins from 26 matches.