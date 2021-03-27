Melbourne Victory coach Grant Brebner has declared his bottom-of-the-table side can still make the A-League top six after they snapped their losing run with a gritty 1-1 away draw against ladder leaders Central Coast Mariners.

After losing four straight during which they leaked 17 goals, Victory showed far more defensive starch in Gosford on saturday night.

Englishman Callan McManaman put Victory ahead in the 20th minute, with Costa Rican Marcos Urena equalising 10 minutes later.

The Mariners dominated for most of the second half but couldn't prise open an obdurate Victory defence, though they extended their buffer at the top of the table to two points.

However, the early season pace-setters are winless in their last three and Mariners coach Alen Stajcic predicted the crowded ladder would get even more compact in coming weeks.

Brebner said he hadn't heard rumours Victory had approached at least one person about his position and was bullish about Victory's prospects with captain Leigh Broxham and key attackers Marco Rojas and Rudy Gestede to return from injury.

'"I think we can still climb this table, make the finals and if I didn't think that I wouldn't be here," said. Brebner, whose side are still more than 10 points out of the playoff places.

Victory played some good football In the first half hour but were forced back for most of the second half, with the Mariners finishing with twice as many shots on goal.

"I think we dropped two points tonight for sure, we got on top as the game wore on, " Stajcic said

"'We had enough ball, enough territory enough possession but just lacked that cutting edge and other quality in the penalty box which we've seen a number of times before.

"The performance was OK in patches, at times it was a bit clunky, but I think we should have won that game."

Stajcic was adamant Victory's goal shouldn't have counted as he said the free kick that produced it was taken while the ball was still moving.

Jake Brimmer's kick found McManaman, who burst past a defender and drove his shot into the far corner.

"For a good 30 minutes I think we played some reasonably good stuff. We got a goal at a good time and then I think conceding maybe just upset our rhythm a little bit," Brebner said.

The Mariners levelled when Daniel Bouman turned a defender and played an exquisite through ball to Urena, who slid a precise shot past Victory goalkeeper Matt Acton.