Melbourne Victory goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas is leaving the A-League club to pursue an opportunity in Europe.

The 28-year-old has been with Victory for the past nine seasons, winning two grand finals and a premiership at the club.

Most famously, Thomas - with his head swathed in bandages - claimed the Joe Marston Medal for being man of the match in the 2018 grand-final win over Newcastle.

Thomas will leave Australia in the next few days after confirming his move to Europe, widely tipped to be a reunion with former Victory coach Kevin Muscat at Belgian club Sint-Truiden.

"For me, the move to Europe presents a great opportunity for my career," Thomas said.

"I'm excited but there's also a touch of sadness. I've been at the club for nine years and it will always hold a special place in my heart."

Matt Acton, having played in goal for Victory in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Western United at Bankwest Stadium, will play out the season as the club's No.1 keeper.