Melbourne Victory have parted ways with four big names as an A-League cleanout begins under new coach Tony Popovic.
Nick Ansell, Max Crocombe, Storm Roux and Adama Traore will not be continuing on with the Club for the 2021/22 season.
"The Club thanks the players for their professionalism and service during their time at Victory," the club's statement said.
"Nick, Max, Storm and Adama will always be welcome at Victory and we wish them all the best for the next chapter in their careers."
