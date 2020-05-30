Melbourne Victory are on the hunt for their third coach this A-League season after Carlos Salvachua confirmed his immediate departure on Saturday.

The Spaniard served as Kevin Muscat's assistant last season before taking control on an interim basis in January when Marco Kurz was sacked after just 13 games in charge.

He was tipped to apply for the full-time job but won't resume duties when the competition re-launches in July, instead announcing his intention to chase opportunities in Europe and be closer to his family.