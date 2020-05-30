Interim Melbourne Victory coach Carlos Salvachua will return to Europe, leaving the A-League club searching for a third manager this season.
Melbourne Victory are on the hunt for their third coach this A-League season after Carlos Salvachua confirmed his immediate departure on Saturday.
The Spaniard served as Kevin Muscat's assistant last season before taking control on an interim basis in January when Marco Kurz was sacked after just 13 games in charge.
He was tipped to apply for the full-time job but won't resume duties when the competition re-launches in July, instead announcing his intention to chase opportunities in Europe and be closer to his family.
(c) AAP
Related Articles
Victory start hunt for next coach
Unforgiving schedule for Salvachua's Victory
Victory boss: We will survive virus crisis
Latest News
Former Socceroo eyes coaching return
30 May 2020
Victory hunt third coach this season
30 May 2020
Roar boss lashes Sydney hub call
30 May 2020
Most Read
Ultimate guide to A-League and football’s radical rethink in Oz
26 May 2020
Unknown Aussie coach reveals how his Spanish gamble paid off
25 May 2020
‘Tassie kids need more opportunities’ - Cisak hangs up his boots
26 May 2020
Another sexual abuse claim highlights dark side of women's football
23 May 2020