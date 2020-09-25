30-year-old Traore's Victory career has been extended another season, after he made 23 appearances last season since re-signing with the club.

The 12-cap Ivory Coast player, who also has Australian citizenship but wasn't eligible for the Socceroos, is in his second spell at Victory after also winning three Swiss Super League titles during his time at FC Basel.

The A-League development success story originally joined Gold Coast United as a teenager and has also played for clubs in Portugal and Turkey before returning to Melbourne.

“I’m very happy to have re-signed with Melbourne Victory for this season,” Traore said.

“We know we have a lot of hard work to get back to playing the football our members and fans expect, but I’m looking forward to returning for pre-season training.

“Playing for our members and fans is something I love and their support always lifts the team. We want to play an exciting brand of football which not only wins us matches but makes our fans happy.”

Traore won the Victory medal for the Big V in 2014 and is a firm fan favourite at the club, with coach Grant Brebner referring to his professionalism and competitive nature.

“We are thrilled to have Adama re-commit to the club for this season,” Brebner said.

“Adama is not only the ultimate professional and a fierce competitor, but he understands the Victory culture, our standards, our expectations and the way we want to play.

“He is such an important member of squad because he leads by example and cares for his teammates on and off the pitch.

“Not only is Adama a reliable defender, he has an incredible work rate and provides us with the ability to quickly transition from defence to attack.”