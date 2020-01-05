Melbourne Victory defender Tim Hoogland is a late injury withdrawal from Sunday's A-League home match against Newcastle Jets and will undergo minor surgery.

Hoogland had discomfort in his knee during training last week and scans revealed a small piece of floating bone in the joint.

Victory said on Sunday Hoogland would have the bone removed on Monday and he would be out of action for 3-4 weeks.

"It's a frustrating setback for Tim, given he has only played twice this season, with the Round 11 derby being his first full game," said Victory football operations manager Paul Trimboli.