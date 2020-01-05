Melbourne Victory defender Tim Hoogland will have surgery to remove floating bone in his knee on Monday and will be out of action for 3-4 weeks.
Melbourne Victory defender Tim Hoogland is a late injury withdrawal from Sunday's A-League home match against Newcastle Jets and will undergo minor surgery.
Hoogland had discomfort in his knee during training last week and scans revealed a small piece of floating bone in the joint.
Victory said on Sunday Hoogland would have the bone removed on Monday and he would be out of action for 3-4 weeks.
"It's a frustrating setback for Tim, given he has only played twice this season, with the Round 11 derby being his first full game," said Victory football operations manager Paul Trimboli.
(c) AAP
Related Articles
Victorian clubs unite to support bushfire appeal
Moss: Jets have nothing to prove
No derby cheer for Erick Mombaerts as Marco Kurz earmarks Hoogland return
Latest News
Victory lose Hoogland to knee injury
5 Jan 2020
Ball injury a worry for red-hot Phoenix
5 Jan 2020
BBL Round-Up: Renegades beaten again, Heat find batting form
5 Jan 2020