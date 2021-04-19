Former Blackburn manager Steve Kean will coach Melbourne Victory for the remainder of the A-League season, becoming the fourth man in less than two years to take the reins at the beleaguered club.

Victory parted ways with Grant Brebner after Saturday's 7-0 Melbourne derby humiliation and have elevated Kean, who signed on as Brebner's assistant in October 2020, to the interim head coaching role.

Former Western Sydney Wanderers boss Jean-Paul de Marigny, who returned to Victory as first-team coach in March, will be interim assistant coach.

"I would like to thank Steve for taking on the role temporarily," Victory chairman Anthony Di Pietro said in a statement.

"Our expectation for the remainder of the season is that the players will play with the determination and commitment that our club is accustomed to.

"We will update members and fans on a permanent head coach solution once this is confirmed."

Kean is best known for his near two-year stint at Blackburn from 2010-12.

After a bright start, the English club was eventually relegated from the Premier League under Kean's watch in May 2012 before he quit just three games into the 2012-13 Championship season.

A traditional A-League powerhouse, Victory have hit a humiliating low this season, sitting bottom of the table with 11 points - including just three wins - from 16 games.

But they have struggled since Kevin Muscat departed in May 2019 after a trophy-laden six years at the helm.

Since Muscat's departure, German Marco Kurz, Spaniard Carlos Salvachua and Brebner have all failed to last in the Victory's coaching hot seat.