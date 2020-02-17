Victory secured three points in their opening match with a 1-0 home win over Chiangrai United, then travelled to Seoul on Saturday.

"The win was very important - there's only six games so if you can win the ones at home, that gives you a big advantage and gives you the chance to accumulate some real points within the group," Victory winger Marco Rojas said.

"So that was very big.

"It was a hard-fought performance and we're looking forward to adding to that in this game. Hopefully we can pick up something in maybe a couple of the away games."

FC Seoul finished third in the 2018-19 K League season, entering the ACL at the play-off stage, where they beat Malaysian team Kedah FC 4-1 to qualify for the group stage.

They are in their pre-season and kick-off their domestic league season next week.

However, Victory will be wary of a number of quality players, including former long-time South Korea international striker Park Chu-young.

It was snowing in Seoul when Victory arrived but Rojas said the A-League side would embrace the different conditions.

"It's a little bit easier I think because there's no heat, it's a bit easier to run around in this than 25-30 degrees," he said.

"So I'm sure we'll be fine. Just enjoy the experience and the difference of being here in this weather (rather) than being at home."

STATS THAT MATTER

* FC Seoul are two-time ACL runners-up, making the final in 2001-02 and 2013, while they have won the K League six times (1985, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2012, 2016).

* Melbourne Victory are yet to concede a goal in this ACL campaign, having beaten Bali United 5-0 in the preliminary round, Kashima Antlers 1-0 in their play-off match and Chiangrai United 1-0 in their opening group stage match.

* Melbourne Victory will be aiming for their second win in Asia - their play-off win in Kashina was their first.