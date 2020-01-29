Melbourne Victory's historic Asian Champions League triumph in Japan has the potential to transform the A-League club's season.

Victory secured their first ACL win on the road in a backs-to-the-wall display against 2018 Asian champions Kashima on Tuesday to book their spot in the competition's group stages.

Andrew Nabbout's second-half strike was enough to earn Victory a 1-0 win, just days after the team had been humbled 3-0 at home by rivals Sydney FC.

"To be honest we hopped on that plane on Saturday after the loss against Sydney at home quite down. It was quite a subdued atmosphere," Thomas said.

"In a season where the team and the club in general hasn't had too much to smile about so far, this is one part of history we've created here.

"The first away win in the club's history in the Asian Champions League.

"To do it on a stage where we needed to win to qualify is huge and hopefully we can carry that on now through the rest of the A-League campaign and into the ACL."

Victory's progression to join Sydney FC and Perth Glory in the group stages means there will be three A-League teams at that stage of the competition for just the third time in 14 years of Australian clubs' participation.

Thomas and his teammates won't have long to dwell on their success before facing in-form Glory in Perth on Saturday.

Victory's goalkeeper is however hoping his teammates can use the morale boost of their Japanese success to overcome any fatigue, with the front three of Kenny Athiu, Robbie Kruse and Nabbout earning special praise from Thomas.

"That was the best game I've ever seen him play for the club," Thomas said of Athiu.

"He was really strong up top, held the ball up, won the fouls and then Robbie and Nabbout, as always, were working hard.

"Nabbout obviously to pop up, it's great for him to get the goal and the decisive goal on the night so the big Bull's walking around happy."