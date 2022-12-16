Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic has added his voice to calls to reverse the controversial decision to sell A-League grand final hosting rights to Sydney.

Popovic on Friday backed furious fans, who have vented their anger over the move in an intense backlash for the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) - the body which administers the A-League Men and Women competitions.

Many are planning boycotts and protests at this weekend's games, in opposition to the three-year deal between the APL and the NSW government.

Rival Victory and Melbourne City supporter groups are set to walk out of AAMI Park at the 20-minute mark of Saturday night's derby.

Victory chairman Anthony Di Pietro resigned from his position on the APL board on Tuesday, saying he could no longer maintain his role as a director of the umbrella organisation while also advocating for the club.

"Clearly our chairman is pushing hard and working hard to try and get the APL to reverse the decision," Popovic said on Friday.

"Our fans have voiced their concerns and ultimately they want to show through their actions tomorrow how they feel about it.

"Our players have spoken about (the planned protest) - they fully understand it, respect it, and most importantly agree with it."

Popovic remains united with supporters opposed to the divisive APL decision, which flies in the face of the national league tradition of awarding grand final hosting rights to the highest-ranked team in the decider.

"I understand the fans and agree," he said.

"I've had four grand final experiences, home and away, and what our code brings here is something unique.

"The team that earns the right to play at home can create an amazing atmosphere, and it's special for those fans.

"It's also special for the opposing team and clubs and fans that travel to a hostile environment. It's something special that we have in our game."

City's interim coach Rado Vidosic said he would be "disappointed" if fans followed through on their plan to leave the derby early.

"Our fans, we love them - and we love their support," Vidosic said.

"We would be disappointed if that is the case but we're going to try to do everything that we can to change their mind - if that's what they have decided - and try to play the best that we can in those 20 minutes, if that's how long they're going to stay.

"Hopefully we can have a good game and win the game."

Former Socceroos defender Popovic bemoaned the fact the latest saga engulfing Australian football has taken focus off the national team's entrancing run to the World Cup knockout stages.

"It's a talking point that we've had to deal with this week but it shows that our game is very important in this country and is important to our fans," Popovic said.

"It's disappointing that there's some negative talk around the game after the World Cup, but we've got to deal with that."

Western Sydney, whose Paul Lederer chaired the APL board which voted for the controversial move, had to step gingerly around the topic as they head to AAMI Park to face Western United on Sunday.

Head coach Marko Rudan was off with illness on Friday and it was left to midfielder Oliver Bozanic and assistant coach Adam Griffiths to address the elephant in the room.

"As players we want to see our fans at every single game but we understand the situation," Bozanic said.