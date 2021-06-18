Victory lock down both players in the midst of a major reshuffle at the club, with incoming boss Tony Popovic making wholesale changes from the wooden spoon winning team.

Kirdar, 19, has now played a solid two seasons for Victory and has 19 A-League appearances under his belt, 13 of which came this season.

Brooks burst onto the Victory radar late in the campaign and played in nine of the club's last 12 matches this season, ending on a high after scoring an equaliser against Melbourne City.

“I’m really enjoying playing my football at Victory, I’ve been part of the men’s program for a couple of seasons now so to get a number of starts this season has been really rewarding,” Brooks said.

“I know if I keep putting in the hard-work I give myself every opportunity to get more minutes on the pitch.



“Having had a taste of playing and scoring at the elite level only drives me to help the Club improve next season.”

Kirdar expressed similar sentiments.



“It’s fantastic to have signed with the club for another two years,” Kirdar said.



“Victory have supported me from the very beginning. I’m looking to repay the faith they have shown in me and help us win games of football for the members and fans.



“Over the past two seasons I feel like I’ve been learning and improving with each game, I know I have plenty of hard work ahead, but I couldn’t be happier and more motivated to help this club get back to winning ways.”