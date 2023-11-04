Adelaide coach Carl Veart has said referees need to protect players better after teenage star Nestory Irankunda was sent off with seconds remaining in his side's 1-1 draw with Melbourne Victory.

Booked earlier in the contest, Irankunda was subjected to repeated physical challenges from Chris Ikonomidis in the final moments of Saturday's contest, which referee Alex King didn't whistle as an infraction, instead booking the winger for dissent after he protested.

Veart admitted that the 17-year-old needed to better control his emotions in what was an increasingly spiteful contest but added that he shouldn't have even been put in that position.

"I asked Alex why he didn't give the free kick and he goes 'Because I told him he has to be stronger'," said the Reds' boss.

"So he's pretty much incited Nestor's reaction, which is not great.

"Referees keep telling us that they're going to protect the good players, but I didn't see any protection for Nestor."

The subject of interest from German giants Bayern Munich, Irankunda has increasingly come under increasing physical attention from opponents as his role increases at Adelaide.

His explosive talent and potential have also seen him positioned as one of the faces of the league's promotional efforts.

"At times we've maybe put him in front of the media a little bit too much," said Veart.

"We have to protect him; he's still learning and it's important that we give him time to develop."

Hiroshi Ibusuki cancelled out Bruno Fornaroli's 28th-minute opener just prior to the hour to share the spoils but the hosts were dominant at AAMI Park.

Veart said his side wasn't at the races and lucky to be in the game, with keeper Joe Gauci forced into a string of strong saves throughout the game.

Victory boss Tony Popovic, meanwhile, mused attacker Nishan Velupillay could have had five goals alone.

Popovic took issue with the first of two yellow cards that skipper Roderick Miranda received, resulting in his 61st-minute red card, but was largely happy with his side's performance.

"It was an outstanding display," he said.

"From start to end: we had a lot of chances during the second half with 10 men.

"The boys were fantastic."

Irankunda will be suspended for Adelaide's game against Sydney next week but the Reds will enter that game top of the league and both they and Victory are still undefeated.

Victory will also sweat Adama Traore's hamstring after was forced off in the first half.