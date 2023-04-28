With their finals hopes dead in the water, Melbourne Victory and Brisbane will face off for pride and better spots on the A-League men table.

The wooden spoon could already be decided if bottom-placed Macarthur FC (26 points) lose to Wellington earlier on Saturday.

But if the Bulls win, a draw is enough for the Victory (28 points) to avoid finishing last, while the Roar (27) would need to win at AAMI Park on Saturday night to steer clear.

Clambering out of the bottom four would also mean avoiding a play-off to qualify for next year's Australia Cup.

"They are (still motivated). They have to be," Victory coach Tony Popovic said.

"We did very well last week, should have made it a lot easier that what it was, the win (over Macarthur), but it was a win we deserved and we want to finish the last game here at home, finish with another win.

"Obviously it's in our hands that we can avoid the wooden spoon and obviously the qualifying for the Cup.

"So they're two big incentives for us and for all the players it's an incentive just to win.

"We have to have that pride again that we showed last week and that resilience, that character, to get that win before we finish the season."

Brisbane are also attempting to end a difficult season, which included the sacking of coach Warren Moon, on a high note after Sydney FC beat them 2-0 on Monday.

"We're looking to bounce back," interim coach Nick Green said.

"We want to finish the season on a high, we want to come back to Brisbane with three points this weekend.

"It's been a tough season for the club, for the staff, for the players.

"It happens in football but we're just trying to get as many wins on the board as we can."

Defender Jordan Courtney-Perkins was confident the Roar could get a result in Melbourne.

"They're a good team, they have a great team on paper," he said.

"But we've been there before, we got the win last time we were down there against Victory ... I reckon we can go down there and come away with a good result."