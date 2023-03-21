First pursued by Victory back in 2020, it appears the Navy Blues have finally got their man after behind the scenes discussions convinced the off-contract Wellington coach to part ways with the 'Nix following the competition of his fourth season in New Zealand.

Though rock bottom Victory still have a theoretical chance of making the A-League playoffs, it’s thus far been a season to forget for the three-time Premiers under Popovic, who looks to have misplaced the Midas touch he displayed during his previous success-soaked spells at Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory.

Though Victory won the Australia Cup and finished runners up under Popovic last season, the wheels have fallen off in year two, with Victory’s turgid style of football and questionable recent recruitment piling further pressure on Popovic, who is believed to have a possible opening in Asia on the table.

Talay’s star, meanwhile, has been on the rise across the Ditch, where he’s made light of scant resources to guide the club to a best-ever finish of third in his debut season, followed by a sixth and seventh on the ladder - despite the upheavals of being forced for long periods to relocate to NSW due to Covid edicts.

The 'Nix currently sit fifth - 10 points clear of Victory - with five regular season rounds remaining and are well on course to qualify for the finals once again.

Talay, 46, was coy when quizzed over his future earlier this month, saying only: “I don't know at the moment what I want to do and what my future looks like, whether it's here or somewhere else. That's where it's at.”

The demand for a quick rebound from this season’s adversity at Victory has grown with the arrival of new part owners 777 Partners, the Miami-based private equity firm which holds stakes in La Liga side Sevilla, Serie B Genoa, Paris-based Red Star FC and Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama.

Talay boasts the best winning record of any Phoenix coach, and has just passed the century mark of games at the helm.

His possible successor is current assistant Giancarlo Italiano, whom Talay brought with him from Sydney FC in 2019.

Italiano has already overseen a couple of wins whilstTalay was self isolating with Covid and will be a leading contender.

“Obviously ‘Chiefy’ came in alongside me and I believe in him and the work that he does for the team and for myself,” Talay told Stuff.nz earlier this month. “He's my right-hand man. He's integral to what we do and what the team achieves.

“If Chiefy decides to stay and he does take the role as a head coach, if I leave at the end of the season, I'll be quite proud that we’ve progressed forward together.”