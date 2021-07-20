Victory also announced the re-signing of defender Aaron Anderson on a scholarship deal after he made 14 A-League appearances last season.

The 20-year-old has joined Lleyton Brooks, Birkan Kirdar, Zaydan Bello and Nishan Velupillay on a scholarship deal with the Club for 2021/22.

Nigro, who has two caps for the Olyroos, rejoins Victory after starting his career in Melbourne.

He played 28 matches for Victory across three seasons for the club, before joining Brisbane Roar.

He joined the Mariners in 2020 after a spell with NPL side Green Gully and became a key part of Alen Stajcic's rejuvenation of the team, going on to make 27 appearances for the side.

“Stefan has had to work hard to earn a place in the A-League,” Tony Popovic said.

“This experience has matured him as a player and is a characteristic that will give stability to our defence and the team as a whole. We are looking forward to welcoming him back to the Club.”

Nigro said he was exciting to be rejoining Victory.



"I started my career playing for Melbourne Victory’s Academy, made my A-League debut for Melbourne Victory and I am a Melbourne Victory supporter. I could not be more excited to be coming back home,” Nigro said.



"My football journey has seen me have to work hard for opportunities, but it has also made me a stronger and more determined player. I cannot wait to bring this experience back to my club and to play under Tony Popovic’s direction.”