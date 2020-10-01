Crocombe joins Victory after a strong season at Brisbane and is likely to be missed by the Roar faithful, and will also likely relegate newly re-signed Big V keeper Matt Acton to the bench.

Crocombe grew up in Melbourne but is a two-cap New Zealand international and played for seven UK teams including Barnet and Oxford Town before returning to the A-League.

“Melbourne Victory has a history of success, passionate members and fans and I’m extremely proud to have signed on for this season,” Crocombe said.

“After speaking with Grant Brebner, I have a really clear understanding of the football program he is looking to develop on and off the park at the club, and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“I’ve met my new teammates and looking forward to my first session of the pre-season. I’m ready to put in the hard work over the coming months and doing everything I can to help the squad prepare for a big campaign.”

Victory boss Grant Brebner said Crocombe's experience would also be beneficial for the club's upcoming Asian Champions League campaign.

“We are pleased Max has joined us at Melbourne Victory,” Brebner said,

“Max has played on the international stage, he’s spent more than a decade playing in England, so his experience, professionalism and drive will be beneficial to our squad.

“We’ve spoken at length about the environment we are creating at the club and the Victory brand of football we want to play this season and beyond and Max is fully invested.

“We look forward to Max putting in the hard yards over the coming months as we prepare for the Asian Champions League and A-League season.”