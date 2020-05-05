Melbourne Victory have commenced the search for their next A-League coach.

The A-League giants have struggled this season after long-time boss Kevin Muscat stood down in May last year.

Former Adelaide United boss Marco Kurz was sacked after just 13 A-League games in charge, with assistant Carlos Salvachua taking the reins in January on an interim basis until the end of the season.

There is no hard deadline for an appointment but Victory will aim to have a shortlist in June, acutely aware of the need to give their next coach time to recruit and prepare for the following season.

"We know and recognise there's uncertainty through this COVID-19 period but we felt we couldn't just sit on our hands and wait, to be honest," chief executive Trent Jacobs told AAP.

"Securing the best candidate to coach our club and ensuring there is enough preparation time is probably the key reason.

"We feel like we want to be able to hit the ground running post COVID-19 restrictions and through this, with a view to concluding the 19-20 season and the planning for the 20-21 season, we felt it was imperative.

Victory will look at both local and foreign coaches.

Salvachua has been unable to turn things around in the A-League, with Victory sitting 10th when the season was suspended in March, but will apply for the full-time job.

The Spaniard is contracted until the end of May and could yet see out the 2019-20 season if it resumes beyond that date.

"At the moment we'll work with Carlos on what that looks like when we get more information about the conclusion of the season," Jacobs said.

"But he certainly remains our coach through to the end of his contract and we'll look at how we manage that at any point beyond that.

"He has certainly put his hand up and intends to be a candidate for the job long-term and will therefore take part in the process."

Four-time A-League champions Victory also flagged an ongoing review of their football department.

Meanwhile midfielder Jakob Poulsen is set to retire and return to Denmark.

The 36-year-old joined on a one-year deal but fell out of favour as the season progressed.

"After much consideration, Jakob has decided that he wants to retire and conclude his playing career and head back to Denmark," Jacobs said.

"So we're comfortable to support that of course and we certainly wish him well."