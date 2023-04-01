Melbourne Victory have jumped off the bottom of the A-League Men table and dented Wellington Phoenix's finals bid with a comeback 2-1 win at Sky Stadium.

Set piece goals from Bruno Fornaroli and Damien Da Silva reeled in Wellington, who led on Saturday through in-form striker Oskar Zawada.

Da Silva made amends for his first-half blunder that allowed Wellington's opener with a lion-hearted winner for Victory, breathing life into their flat season.

The French defender won a header from a 76th-minute corner and pounced on the loose ball to score past a stranded Oli Sail.

It remains to be seen whether Victory, wooden-spoon contenders for the last few months, can salvage their campaign with a late run to the finals.

The win sealed their first back-to-back triumphs all season, and leaves them four points off sixth-placed Sydney FC with five games to play after the Sky Blues drew 3-3 with Western United later on Saturday.

Captain Josh Brillante said the team believes they can be shock finalists.

"We're storming home now," he said.

"I dont think you'd see us playing like this if we didn't believe in ourselves. We've shown in the past few games the quality we have."

Coach Tony Popovic - linked with an exit this off-season - was more circumspect.

"I don't know about (being in the) finals mix ... we're not in the six to talk about making the six. We're out of the six," he said.

On their first visit to New Zealand in more than three years, Victory did it the hard way.

Zawada pounced for his 13th goal of a hugely impressive A-League debut campaign, catching Victory's defence cold.

Connor Chapman, Brillante and Da Silva were all too indecisive, allowing Sam Sutton to head forward and Zawada to nick in, sidefooting past the onrushing Paul Izzo after beating him to a 50-50 ball.

Zawada is enjoying a rich vein of form, scoring on his last five outings, and with 10 goals from his last 11 games.

A dour contest came alive in the second half, when Izzo produced two stunning saves.

The keeper stopped a venomous strike by Yan Sasse - who was allowed to glide into the box and shoot - and then denied Steven Ugarkovic as Phoenix pressed for a second.

Popovic and Wellington coach Ufuk Talay agreed Izzo's performance was crucial for Victory's off-the-canvas win.

Shortly after those stops, Fornaroli was on hand to head home Chris Ikonomidis' corner, flicked on expertly by Da Silva.

Victory substitute Lleyton Brooks had great chances to score after being played through twice, only for the pacy forward to fluff his efforts.

Phoenix defender Callan Elliot produced a goal-line clearance from Ben Folami's shot with Sail beaten as Victory finished on top.

From that corner, Da Silva produced his heroics before running to the Victory bench and celebrating wildly.

The result leaves Wellington in fifth and in need of a form reversal after two straight losses if they are to secure their own finals place.

Talay lamented handing Victory "two goals with a poor defensive setup" but insisted the Phoenix could reach their goal of a top-four position, and a first home final in eight years.

"We believe we're a good team and we believe we can push again," he said.