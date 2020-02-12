After sealing three points in their opening Asian Champions League game for the first time since 2016, Melbourne Victory's focus will quickly shift to next Tuesday's away clash against FC Seoul.

Victory had a difficult night out - marred by missed chances and turnovers - against Thai outfit Chiangrai United but emerged with a 1-0 win.

"We are not happy with the performance, of course, but at the end we must be happy today with three points," coach Carlos Salvachua said.

"In the A-League (we're) in a difficult situation, a difficult season.

"And now we're going to Korea, trying to do the same (as against Chiangrai) - try to play better than today and as well, to get a good result."

Victory beat Bali United 5-0 at home, then Kashima Antlers 1-0 away to qualify for the group stage, before beating Chiangrai first-up.

"I think that we have to be positive," Salvachua said.

"We have played three games in Champions League - we have scored seven goals in three games and we didn't concede a goal and that is not easy, it's clear."

The Victory players will have Wednesday off, before nine consecutive days of training, travelling and playing.

With an A-League bye this week, Victory will fly to Seoul on Saturday.

Salvachua said Victory would monitor Storm Roux (calf), while Marco Rojas would build fitness with a view to starting either against FC Seoul or in next Saturday's A-League clash against Newcastle.

"Another problem of Rojas is he's not fit and we cannot lose another player, (to injury)" Salvachua said.

"It's a big risk if he plays 90 minutes today and we'll see during the next game - or Newcastle - I think he will finish one of (those) games."

Skipper Ola Toivonen said Victory could take confidence from their play-off win against Kashima in Japan earlier this month.

"That was the first win in the club's history, away," Toivonen sad.

"So it's perfect for us. We know how we approached the game in Japan and how Carlos wanted us to play there.

"And now we have to get the bodies fresh and listen to what Carlos wants us to do and try to execute it."