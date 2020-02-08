Melbourne Victory winger Robbie Kruse has suffered a fresh hamstring injury, but Melbourne City striker Jamie Maclaren says his own withdrawal from their A-League derby was a precaution.

Kruse limped down the tunnel in the 84th minute of Victory's 2-1 loss on Friday night, just 29 minutes after entering the fray - having missed the previous week's draw with Perth Glory with hamstring tightness.

"We have to wait until tomorrow but he doesn't feel good - he had some problems in the hamstring and he went out," Victory coach Carlos Salvachua said.

"And then it was more difficult of course to finish the game, losing and with 10 players."

Kruse missed the opening five rounds with a hamstring injury, then was sidelined against the Glory with tightness.

His setback means Victory will have to reshuffle ahead of Tuesday's Asian Champions League clash with Chiangrai United.

"He's a big player for us - he's an important player for us," Salvachua said.

"He lost six games in the league and he's a really important player for us and we need him, of course."

Meanwhile, Maclaren was substituted in the 72nd minute - a minute after scoring City's second goal.

"He felt sore in his hamstring so it was better for us and for him to stop," City coach Erick Mombaerts said.

"It's better when you feel something in the hamstring to stop quickly - I hope he is not injured."

Maclaren moved to allay fears, saying he had felt something in his hamstring during his goal celebration - when his City teammates piled on top of him - but was confident the muscle was totally fine after checks.

It was the opposite hamstring to the muscle the Socceroo injured in October.

"I think it was just an initial cramp - obviously our high press, you do put in some good work and we've been training a lot - and I think it was just more the celebration because during the goal and the actual action I was fine," Maclaren said post-match.

"So I think it was just the celebration - the boys getting on top of me and just cramping in the wrong areas and just didn't want to take any risks at 2-0."